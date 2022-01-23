Rowan County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in hit and run investigation

The sheriff's office says emergency crews responded and found that 91-year-old Lonnie Leach was dead at the scene at 2 :38 p.m.

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, a 91-year-old man was found dead along Oak Grove Road in Morehead, Saturday afternoon.

Morehead Police Department received the call from a man who found the body lying beside the roadway on route 1167 in southern Rowan County.

The sheriff’s office says emergency crews responded and found that 91-year-old Lonnie Leach was dead at the scene at 2 :38 p.m.

Detectives are asking anyone who lives on oak grove road that may have any video footage of vehicle travel between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon to please contact them. It appeared Leach was struck by a car or object.

If anyone has information you are asked to call the Rowan County Sheriff’f Office.