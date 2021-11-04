Rolling roadblocks on I-64 for two weeks for blasting

Roadblocks in Franklin, Shelby counties for two hours each day

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 5 Office advises motorists of rolling roadblocks on Interstate 64 in Franklin County, starting today.

On I-64 West, a rolling roadblock will be conducted between exit 53 (U.S. 127/Lawrenceburg Road) and exit 48 (KY 151), both in Franklin County. On I-64 East, the rolling roadblock will be conducted between exit 43 (KY 395/Waddy Road) in Shelby County to exit 48 (KY 151) in Franklin County.

The rolling roadblocks will occur during nearby blasting, scheduled between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. The blasting will continue between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. daily (Monday through Thursday) for the next six weeks. Exit 48 (KY 151) will also be temporarily closed during the actual blasting on those days.

Message boards will be placed approximately eight miles ahead of the rolling roadblocks advising motorists of current conditions in each direction. Drivers should approach the work zone with caution. Law enforcement will maintain rolling roadblock restrictions.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. You can also get traffic information for the District 5 counties at facebook.com/KYTCDistrict5 and twitter.com/KYTCDistrict5.