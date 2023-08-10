Rockcastle Co. gets new buses to help keep kids safe

ROCKCASTLE CO., KY (WTVQ) — It’s that time of year again with those big yellow buses taking to the streets around Kentucky.

When parents put their kids on these buses, they expect their kids to be safe. But what happens when someone doesn’t stop when kids are getting off or on?

To help with this issue, Rockcastle County has purchased four new buses with stop-arm cameras in the hopes of lowering the number of people who do not stop for the bus.

Rockcastle Transportation Director, Ken Hopkins, said the new buses will be on routes that have the most problems.

“We have one specific route that I think about, they have multiple violations per day,” said Hopkins. “And it’s gotten to the point where even some of the drivers of the other vehicles are almost waving at us as they drive by.”

Hopkins said the bus drivers’ number one concern is the children’s safety.

Laurie Alcorn has been a driver for 25 years. She recalls one instance where she felt one of the children’s safety was put in danger.

“Few years ago, letting a kid cross in front of me and the car just kept coming,” said Alcorn. “You know you’re blowing your horn and throwing your hand out the window and yelling and stuff and they just go by and wave at you. And that’s the sad thing you know because they’ve got nieces, nephews, brothers, sisters, kids, and friends. And it could be anybody’s child.”

The new cameras sit beside the stop arm and are motion activated when someone drives by when the stop-arm is out.

These new cameras will allow bus drivers to catch the license plates of these cars and hopefully prosecute the people behind them.

Hopkins said the county has committed to purchasing more new buses, so that all school buses have the cameras.