Rock slide blocking KY 2 North (Carter City side) of I-64 at Olive Hill

All traffic should detour; crews working to clear

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A rock slide has blocked KY 2 on the Carter City side of I-64 at Olive Hill, just before Trough Camp Road (mile marker 3.5).

Crews are working now to clear a lane for emergency vehicles, but the road will remain closed today for cleanup. No access for thru traffic between Carter City and KY 59 or I-64 at Smoky Valley.

Traffic from KY 59 or Olive Hill going to Carter City will be detoured via the interstate to US 60 at Pleasant Valley to KY 182. All KY 2 traffic going to Olive Hill, the interstate, or KY 59 should use the same detour, or seek alternate routes – KY 1704, KY 1025, etc.