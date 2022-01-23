Rock House Brewing highlights local artists through creative flea market

Vendors included print artists, drawing creators and book authors.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- If you like beer and flea markets, Rock House Brewing was the place to be Saturday.

The brewery held a creative flea market with a focus on Appalachia and local makers.

Vendors included print artists, drawing creators and book authors.

Local bands, including Little Bubbly Child, Laid Back Country Picker, and Silas House took the stage, as well.

“We’re just very community-based here, said events manager Savannah Blank. “We love live music. We love helping out artists and kind of exposing them to our regular customers, who are so supportive of the community, especially in the North Limestone area. ”

Blank says the brewery holds events like this at least once a month, as a way to support the community.