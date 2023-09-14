Robin Fields Kinney named interim Ky. Commissioner of Education

Robin Fields Kinney (Interim Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner) Robin Fields Kinney (Interim Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner) Robin Fields Kinney (Interim Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner) Robin Fields Kinney (Interim Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Robin Fields Kinney has been named the Kentucky Department of Education interim commissioner in a unanimous vote Thursday afternoon.

Kinney, the current associate commissioner in the Office of Finance and Operations at KDE, first joined the department from 2003-08 and rejoined in 2015.

The vote was unanimous in favor of appointing her as interim, with an annual salary set at $260,000.

She’ll assume her new role on Sept. 30.

Kinney will not be eligible for the position of permanent commissioner of education, Kentucky Board of Education members noted in the special meeting today.

Her appointment comes after Dr. Jason Glass announced in July he was stepping down as commissioner on Sept. 29 to become the associate vice president of teaching and learning at Western Michigan University.

Kinney received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Kentucky and a juris doctorate from UK’s College of Law.

She’s a licensed attorney in Kentucky and Florida.

Kinney and her husband, Scott, live in Frankfort. Her daughter, Megan, is a teacher in Franklin County Public Schools.

See More

Ky. Education Commissioner Jason Glass to step down from position on Sept. 29