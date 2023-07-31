Ky. Education Commissioner Jason Glass to step down from position on Sept. 29

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass will step down from his position on Sept. 29, he announced Monday.

He’s leaving his post to become the associate vice president of teaching and learning at Western Michigan University.

Glass was appointed commissioner in 2020 by the Kentucky Board of Education. His four-year contract was set to expire in September 2024.

“These past three years have been a remarkable journey and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to return to my home state and serve as commissioner,” Glass said in a press release. “I wish to thank the members of the Kentucky Board of Education for their wisdom and leadership, the staff at the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) for their exemplary service and those working in education roles across the state for their continuing efforts to serve and support all of Kentucky’s children. I have a heart full of gratitude.”

Glass oversaw Kentucky’s K-12 school system and its approximately 635,000 students as well as acts as superintendent of the Kentucky School for the Blind, the Kentucky School for the Deaf and 53 area technology centers.

KBE chair Lu S. Young said KBE will hold a special meeting in mid-August to determine the next steps and a timeline for moving forward with an interim commissioner once Glass leaves.