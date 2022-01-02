Roads cleared, reopened in some areas as of Sunday morning

Fleming, Nicholas, Mason, Lewis, Carter, and Boyd; also Perry

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews report all high water in Fleming, Nicholas, Mason, Lewis, Carter, and Boyd counties has receded. As of 11 a.m. Sunday, no state highways in northeast Kentucky are impacted by flooding.

But conditions are different in other areas and drivers are encouraged to take extra precautions, especially in low-lying areas along rivers which still are rising from heavy rains Saturday and even some rain Sunday in some areas.

As a storm system remains in place over the Commonwealth, crews will continue to monitor weather conditions and work debris removal or storm response as needed. Crews are also monitoring the potential for overnight snow and ice.

In addition, backwater from the rising Ohio River and Kentucky River could cause high water in the coming days, especially in Greenup, Lewis, and Mason counties. Motorists should stay alert for potential roadway flooding.

KY 7 in Perry County has reopened at milepoint 13.4. The road was closed overnight between the KY 699 intersection at Cornettsville and the Letcher County line.

The slide has been removed from the roadway, but drivers should still use caution in the area and watch for mud on the pavement.