Road gates for Salt River Public Access reopen

Anglers can enjoy easier access to Taylorsville Lake headwaters

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gates to Old River Road in Anderson County are now unlocked, providing anglers miles of easier access to the Salt River.

The section of river forms the headwaters of Taylorsville Lake. It is a popular destination for anglers fishing the annual white bass spawning run in early spring. The area is part of Taylorsville Lake Wildlife Management Area (WMA), ensuring public access along the banks of the river.

To accommodate more anglers, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources recently built an additional gravel parking lot at the intersection of Old River Road and Palmer Road. The lot adds space for approximately two dozen more vehicles.

The gated accesses at Palmer Road and Old River Road off KY 44 will remain open from daylight until dark into summer, except for closures during the youth-only and general spring turkey seasons.

High water or ongoing road maintenance may force the temporary closure of Old River Road.

These gated accesses will remain open until Friday, April 1. Following a weekend closure April 2-3 for youth-only turkey season, the gates will reopen April 4 and remain so until April 15. Gates will be locked during the general spring turkey season, April 16 to May 8, to prevent disturbance to hunters. Gates will reopen May 9 and remain unlocked until early August.

Old River Road allows anglers access to nearly 2 miles of bank along the north side of the Salt River. The area includes gravel parking lots and several small pull-offs spread along the roadway. Parking is permitted only in the graveled parking spots and designated pull-offs. Driving through fields or parking in other areas is prohibited and subject to citation.

Maps of Taylorsville WMA and other wildlife management areas are available online at fw.ky.gov. Search under the keywords, “Taylorsville Lake WMA” to view a map of the area.

Licenses and permits to fish, hunt and trap in Kentucky in the coming license year are on sale now. The 2022-2023 license year starts March 1.

Licenses and permits are sold online through Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s website and at vendor locations across the state. A list of license agents by county also is available on the department’s website.