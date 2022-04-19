Road Closure after serious crash in Lexington

The collision happened at Parkers Mill Rd. at Dedman Ln.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the City of Lexington Real-time Traffic Ticker, Parkers Mill Road between Versailles Road (near the county line) and Man O’ War Blvd. is shutdown due to a serious single vehicle collision, which happened at around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at Dedman Lane. Multiple first responder crews were on the scene.

Lexington Police say there were three people in the vehicle. According to officers, two people were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to officers, the Collision Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene.