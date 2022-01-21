Pro soccer team pitches downtown stadium complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Lexington Pro Soccer, the USL League One soccer club awarded to the city of Lexington in October, released Friday a series of renderings of its proposed downtown stadium (click here for video).

The renderings, which were included in a submission by the club’s ownership team to the Lexington Center Corporation’s High Street Development Project, have been designed to the area directly across High Street from the Lexington Convention Center and Rupp Arena, bordered by Lexington Center Drive, Maxwell Street, and Poplar Alley.

Designed by renowned architecture firm Gensler, the 6,000+ seat Lexington Pro Soccer multi-use venue and soccer stadium would feature 45,000 square feet of entertainment-focused retail with patio views overlooking both the stadium and Rupp Arena. A 160-room hotel, a 250-unit upscale, multi-family residential development, and integrated parking garages onsite in excess of the current available parking.

“Lexington is the ideal home for a thriving professional soccer club. We have all of the ingredients needed to make Lexington Pro Soccer one of the best teams in the league – except a professional-quality stadium,” said Bill Shively, Majority Owner of Lexington Pro Soccer and Managing Partner of iVisionary Capital Partners. “Our aim is to build a state-of-the-art, multi-use venue – centered around a professional soccer stadium – right in the heart of downtown Lexington. The development we hope to build would be a meaningful economic driver for the city of Lexington and the surrounding region, by expanding the range of entertainment opportunities downtown Lexington has to offer its residents and visitors.”

Global architecture firm Gensler has deep expertise in stadium design and construction. The firm is responsible for the design of the Milwaukee Bucks Entertainment Block (Milwaukee Bucks), the Banc of California Stadium (Los Angeles Football Club), and the BMO Field, Canada’s first soccer-specific stadium (Toronto Football Club), among others.

“We’re honored to have been chosen to help with the design of Lexington Pro Soccer’s stadium, and we’re excited about the potential for a downtown venue for the club,” said Ryan Sickman, Principal with Gensler. “Location can play a significant role in the overall success of a new entertainment venue. The proposed location of the Lexington Pro Soccer stadium and entertainment complex is ideal, offering local residents easy access to the venue and contributing to the existing growth and vibrancy of the downtown area with designs for new retail, lodging, and entertainment opportunities.”

In addition to its stadium design, Lexington Pro Soccer has undergone an in-depth branding process over the past three months. This process, which has included significant input from Central Kentucky residents, will lead to the creation of the club’s official name, crest, and colors, which are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Lexington Pro Soccer’s inaugural season will begin Spring 2023. The club will play initially at a local collegiate facility. Fans interested in placing a deposit on tickets for the 2023 season can visit https://lexingtonprosoccer.com/pages/tickets.