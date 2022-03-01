‘Right to Life’ rally supports KY constitutional amendment

Constitutional amendment 2 concerning abortions in KY will be on the ballot Nov. 8.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Capitol Rotunda was packed Tuesday afternoon at a pro-life caucus rally. Among the supporters were Secretary of State Michael Adams and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Many state lawmakers spoke in support of KY Constitutional Amendment 2, which will be on the ballot November 8th. Constitutional Amendment 2 was introduced during the 2021 legislative session in House Bill 91. House Bill 91 passed which sends the amendment to voters this November.

This amendment to the KY Constitution would state, “to protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”

House minority whip Angie Hatton spoke in favor of this amendment.

“This is about the unborn future of Kentucky, future Kentuckians. And for me, it’s not a political issue at all, it’s an issue of humanity and faith,” says Hatton.