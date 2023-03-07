Richmond’s WWII Tuskegee Airmen to be honored with historical marker

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Richmond’s seven Tuskegee Airmen who served during World War II will be honored with a historical marker at the Madison County Public Library.

The marker will be located outside of the Richmond location near a mural that was painted by Graham Allen of First Lt. Frank D. Walker, honoring Walker, Tech. Sgt. Donald Dillingham, Private First Class Robert Ferrell, Sgt. John S. Harris, Private First Class Carolyn Runyon, First Lt. Eugene Runyon and First Lt. William Walker.

Carolyn and Eugene Runyon were brother and sister, and Carolyn married fellow Tuskegee Airman Robert Ferrell. Frank Walker and William Walker were also siblings.

An unveiling will be held on Thursday, March 23 at 3:30 p.m. followed by a reception and screening of Red Tails.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the United States’ first Black military airmen unit.

A bill that passed in the Kentucky House and is now in the Senate would designate the fourth Thursday in March as Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day.