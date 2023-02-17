Bill would designate 4th Thursday in March as Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — At least 11 Kentuckians were part of the Tuskegee Airmen. Now, a bill would honor them by designating the fourth Thursday in March as Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day.

House Bill 28 passed unanimously, by a vote of 95-0.

“It is important we commemorate their sacrifice and determination during World War II. We must share and remember the history of this group of men and everything they did in protection of our nation. HB 28 ensures that we remember the Tuskegee Airmen and celebrate their achievements,” said Rep. Frazier Gordon (R-Richmond), the bill’s sponsor.

The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of men who volunteered to be America’s first Black military airmen.

In August 2007, the section of I-75 in Fayette County was designated the “Tuskegee Airmen Memorial Trail”; the trail was extended to the entire length of I-75 in KY in July 2010.