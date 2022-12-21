Richmond shooting suspect arrested after standoff

Police say Russell Masters refused to surrender

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting Monday in Richmond is now in custody.

Officers say 52-year-old Russell Masters was arrested Tuesday at 8 P.M. after a standoff at a home on Crooksville Road.

According to police, Masters refused to surrender, and after a tense five-hour standoff, the Richmond Emergency Response Unit removed him from the home.

Masters is accused of shooting a man in the leg on McWhorter Court.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED DECEMBER 20, 2022

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) –Richmond police are searching for a Monday shooting suspect who they consider dangerous.

Around 3:25 p.m. yesterday, police were called to McWhorter Court for a shooting. Later, they also responded to Turpin Drive where they found a man who was shot in the leg.

Police say they believe the victim left McWhorter Court and went to Turpin Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police are now searching for Russell M. Masters (AKA Mark Masters) of Richmond. He’s wanted for attempted murder, fleeing and evading police and wanton endangerment.

Police say they found Master last night, but he fled and led police on a chase. He was last seen with a gun and is considered dangerous.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 859-624-4776.