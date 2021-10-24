Richmond Police investigating threat made to local school on social media

Police say investigators are trying to determine the origin and validity of the post.

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Richmond Police are investigating a threat made on social media to a school in the area.

The Richmond Police Department is working with local school administrators and others regarding the threat that was made and shared on social media, according to Police Chief, Rodney Richardson.

Chief Richardson says investigators are trying to determine the origin and validity of the post.

He did not say what kind of threat was made.

But, that at this time they are not able to associate it with anyone in the area or determine what school if any locally is being threatened.

Police say they are taking the threat very serious and will take necessary precautions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at 859-624-4776 or email them at detective@richmond.ky.us