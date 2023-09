Richmond PD: puppies found dead in container downtown

RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ)- The Richmond Police Department is asking for your help in an animal cruelty case.

The department says officers discovered six puppies, possibly all chocolate lab mixes, who had been left in a container. The container was found in a downtown alley.

The department says all of the puppies were dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at (850)-624-4776.