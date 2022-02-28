Richmond man killed when car hits tree

The coroner identified the victim as 33-year old William Baldwin

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Richmond man who had just moved back home from Colorado was killed Monday morning when the car he was driving hit a tree, according to the Madison County coroner.

Investigators say 33-year old William Baldwin lost control of his car, went off Hagan Mill Road, over-corrected and hit a tree around 10:00 a.m.

The coroner says Baldwin was not wearing a seat belt.

No one else was in the car. No other vehicles were involved.