Richmond man killed when car hits tree
The coroner identified the victim as 33-year old William Baldwin
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Richmond man who had just moved back home from Colorado was killed Monday morning when the car he was driving hit a tree, according to the Madison County coroner.
Investigators say 33-year old William Baldwin lost control of his car, went off Hagan Mill Road, over-corrected and hit a tree around 10:00 a.m.
The coroner says Baldwin was not wearing a seat belt.
No one else was in the car. No other vehicles were involved.