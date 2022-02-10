Richmond man charged with raping, sexually abusing a minor

Brady Sisman faces a number of charges in the case that dates back to last November

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Richmond man was arrested Tuesday and charged with rape, indecent exposure, sexual abuse and several other charges involving a minor under the age of 16, according to the Richmond Register.

The alleged rape and sexual abuse involving Brady Sisman dates back to last November, according to the report.

The newspaper, citing the arrest citation, says Sisman badgered the reported victim over Snapchat for nude photos, including from another juvenile.

The report says Sisman voluntarily went to the Richmond Police Department Tuesday to be interviewed about the allegations against him.

Sisman admitted to sending an explicit video, but claimed he didn’t know who it depicted and told investigators he didn’t know the person involved in the social media chats was underage until after the alleged assault took place, according to the report.

Sisman was charged with First-degree Rape; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Possessing and Viewing Matters Portraying Sexual Performance by a Minor; Unlawful Transaction with a Minor-an Illegal Sex Act with a Minor under 16-years old; Promoting a Minor under 16-years old in a Sex Act; First-degree Indecent Exposure and Second-degree Sexual Abuse, according to the report.