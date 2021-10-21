Richmond drug dealer sentenced to 26 years in prison

36-year-old Lavone Dixon sold heroin and meth in the Richmond area

COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 36-year old Lavone Dixon, of Richmond, was sentenced to 26-years in prison, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to prosecutors.

According to testimony at his trial, on September 17, 2019, Dixon traveled to Dayton, Ohio, to pick up more than three ounces of crystal methamphetamine for distribution. He was arrested in Grant County, Kentucky, as his way to Richmond with the methamphetamine. Agents executed a search warrant on Dixon’s home and found three firearms concealed inside, according to prosecutors.

Dixon was a convicted felon at the time of these offenses and was prohibited from possessing firearms. Testimony indicated that Dixon had, several times a month since 2016, traveled to Dayton for large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin and distributed those drugs in the Richmond area, according to prosecutors.

Dixon was convicted of the charges in May 2021.

Under federal law, Dixon must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years, following his release.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Kentucky State Police, Gateway Area Drug Task Force and the Madison County Drug Task Force, and the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force.

The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Bracke.