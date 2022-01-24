Richmond company completes pilot, to make TV pitch

Called 'The Home,' looks at outlandish nursing home

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new TV pilot series The Home has released its first official trailer. The trailer offers a glimpse into the show’s story and colorful characters. The Home wrapped filming in Richmond, Ky. this past summer. DMZ Productions, located in Richmond, KY., is behind the TV pilot series.

“After months of hard work, I’m genuinely excited to share with everyone the immense talent on display,” Zancan said. “The trailer has it all, and the entire team is anxious to pitch such a creative venture to potential studios and distributors.”

The Home Official Trailer can be viewed at https://youtu.be/dDxKYDO3xRM

The Home, set in Indiana, takes an inside look at Park Ridge Assisted Living’s outlandish staff and its colorful residents as they venture through the daily life of working and living at a one-star rated nursing home. Darren Zancan, filmmaker and President of DMZ Productions, once managed at a nursing home, writing down the stories and wild events he encountered with the goal of one day turning it into a series.

“This has been a long time coming,” Zancan said. “Working at a nursing home, I took all the stories and experiences, kept a log, and knew one day I wanted to turn this into a show. It’s happening and with a fantastic ensemble cast. It’s really exciting. Now I get to bring them to life in a real way that’s not been done before.”

The cast for The Home includes Alysia Joy Powell (Judas and the Black Messiah, Orange is the New Black), Jennifer Gareus (The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless), Chad Morgan (Robot Chicken, The Purge: Anarchy), Joseph Ruud (former WWE superstar), Tamara Clatterbuck (The Young and the Restless), Paul Vato (MADtv), Josh Leeper, Sarah Kate Price, Jay Towns (Bookstore: Snippets), Julian Griffith (Hardball, Chicago Fire), Lexington’s own Jordan Bryant and several more.

“To have some of the names attached to this project is pretty incredible,” Zancan said. “This is a dream come true for me.”

Zancan has operated DMZ Productions for eight years and has created thousands of videos for companies across the country; now he’s aiming the cameras toward his passion.