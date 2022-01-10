Richmond apartment fire leaves neighbors terrified, shocked

Police say Browning then started firing shots at police before setting the apartment on fire.

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) -Some people in Richmond have to find another place to live for now after an apartment building burned over the weekend.

“People I had on the phone were screaming, the apartment’s on fire, it’s on fire, get out now!”

After the Richmond Manor apartment complex was set on fire Saturday after a domestic dispute call gone wrong, many families lost their homes….and are left shaken by the ordeal.

Richmond Police say the fire was an escalation of a domestic dispute that turned into a police standoff with 30-year-old Logan Browning.

Police say Browning broke into his ex girlfriend, Tannor Thompson’s apartment and attacked her before she was able to get away with her kids.

Police say Browning then started firing shots at police before setting the apartment on fire.

“To know it was Logan, it was even worse because he was actually our friend and so was Tannor and he was always a nice guy” said Neighbor and friend, Brittany Trent.

Brittany Trent has been friends with Browning and Thompson for the past three years. Her apartment is adjacent to the building that burned.

She says she and her two kids were told by police to hide in their upstairs bathroom to avoid the gunfire, that it was unsafe to evacuate them.

“I was just scared that we could die or lose all of our stuff, I really didn’t know how to feel, I was just really scared” said Brittany’s daughter Peyton.

Luckily their apartment did not burn and they weren’t hurt, but Trent says police believe one of the bullets fired by Browning went into her apartments outside wall.

“To think that that could possibly be a bullet hole and where we were laying in the bathroom floor upstairs, supposed to be hiding, so we didn’t get hit by a bullet, that’s where it would have exactly went to” added Trent.

She along with other neighbors say the ordeal has left them terrified.

“He took my safety away you know, my home is my safe place and now I don’t even feel safe in my own home” added Trent.

“I’ve been crying ever since, I don’t even want to look at it, it’s a constant memory of what happened” said neighbor, Brianni Chisholm.

But, also feeling relieved…that it’s all over with.

“Now that I know we’re safe and it isn’t going to catch back on fire and it’s done with and were not in danger, is when it hit me. And wow we almost could have burned to death, burned alive in our apartment, or been shot and that doesn’t sit well with me and to know he was supposed to be a friend of ours and he could have had me and my kids burn alive or been shot and killed us for something stupid.”

Browning has been in trouble with the law before.

According to State records, Browning has been on parole since 2019 and was still on parole when the incident happened Saturday….for unrelated charges.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Browning’s ex-girlfriend Tannor Thompson, you can find a link to donate here.

Donations are also being collected by neighbors and friends to help out the other families displaced by the fire.