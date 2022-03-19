Reward offered in theft case in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that happened at a business in Frankfort last month.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Saturday February 12 around 3:15 a.m. subjects unlawfully entered onto the property of Toyota of Frankfort. The subjects were driving an Chevrolet Suburban that is tan/champagne in color. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects caused approximately $35,000 in damage to vehicles on the property by removing catalytic converters and causing other damages to them.

The sheriff’s office says the thieves are also likely involved with other catalytic converter thefts in the area.

The management of Frankfort Toyota has offered a $1,000 no questions asked reward for the information that identifies the suspects responsible for the thefts.

If you have any information regarding this theft, contact Detective Farmer at 502-875-8740 or utilize the Text-A-Tip line at 502-320-3306. You can also message the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook HERE.