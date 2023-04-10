Revolution Farms expands recall of lettuce for listeria risk; Ky. affected

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Go check your lettuce’s best-by date.

Revolution Farms, LLC is recalling all products sold under their brand.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture says that the brand, which specializes in lettuce and salad mixes, has a high risk of carrying listeria.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause serious infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

The affected states are Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky,and Wisconsin.

Customers who think they have become ill after eating Revolution Farm’s products should seek immediate medical attention.