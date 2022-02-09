Retiring judge joining staff of treatment center

WILLISBURG, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Circuit Judge Brian Privett has long been an advocate for recovery and helping people with substance use disorder in the criminal justice setting. Now, Privett is using that passion to help in a different way, taking on a new role with a non-profit Kentucky treatment center.

Meanwhile, the center also has hired a vice president of strategic initiatives.

Privett has joined the faith-based Isaiah House Treatment Center as its new government and public affairs director, coming on board after four years serving as Circuit Judge for the 14th Judicial Circuit of Kentucky of Bourbon, Scott, and Woodford counties.

Privett announced in November he would not seek re-election as judge, but he will continue to stand against the opioid epidemic that is destroying communities and families.

“Getting to work with Isaiah House is a real blessing to me that will allow me to focus solely on my passion for helping people struggling with addiction,” Privett said of the change.

Privett brings an array of experience in addiction recovery initiatives and advocacy. During his time as a judge, Privett served on the leadership team of the Kentucky Chief Justice’s RESTORE Initiative and was one of two Kentucky judges on the eight-state Regional Judicial Opioid Initiative. He ran an innovative, jail-free drug court program that was awarded a grant in 2019 from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Privett also implemented the first Recovery-Oriented Court System in the state, an effort to improve court officials’ understanding of substance use disorders and apply best practices in drug-related cases that support recovery.

Outside of the courtroom, Privett has been supportive of nonprofit boards and recovery initiatives in Central and Eastern Kentucky and has been a frequent speaker at recovery events.

Having previously worked as a prosecutor, Privett’s outlook on addiction has evolved. Privett now has a better understanding of the need for longer-term recovery supports rather than incarceration as well as a change in community perception to help those with substance use disorders truly recover and live sober lives.

“Judge Privett has dealt with people in addiction at some of the worst moments in their lives and knows that treatment and compassion are valuable tools to combating the addiction crisis in Kentucky,” Isaiah House CEO and Founder Mark LaPalme said. “At Isaiah House, we treat the whole person and work toward the goal of restoring their lives and their families. I know Judge Privett shares this goal and will do well in his new role to help us accomplish this. We are excited to welcome him to Isaiah House.”

A native of Corbin, Privett currently resides in Paris with his two daughters and two dogs. He is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville School of Law. Before taking the bench, Privett was in private practice in Paris and Cynthiana and was a prosecutor in Bourbon, Scott, and Harrison counties.

Danville resident Dr. Nick Wren has taken a new position with Isaiah House Treatment Center, a faith-based non-profit addiction treatment service in Kentucky. Wren was recently hired as vice president of strategic

initiatives. In this role, he will work with Isaiah House’s team to analyze existing services, identify needs and create solutions to improve those services in order to create the best possible outcome for clients.

“I will also have an outward focus on our strategic development and will work to ensure that all new services are implemented seamlessly,” Wren said.

Wren comes to Isaiah House from a pharmaceutical background, having worked for Walmart pharmacy for nearly 11 years, the last four of which he served as pharmacy manager. He graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy in 2017. The new position is a welcomed challenge for Wren.

“Coming to IH was a drastic change in my career path and wasn’t a decision I came to lightly,” he said. “I am certain God has prepared and equipped me for this challenge and I am grateful for our incredible executive team here at IH who saw fit to bring me aboard.”

Wren said he was not actively looking for a change in career but felt called to serve those struggling with addiction.

“My prayer and desire is and has always been to put God first and to honor and serve him in every area of my life. While I was doing meaningful and important work in my previous career, I still felt a lack of fulfillment and a calling to do more,” Wren said.

Wren is a longtime member of the Cornerstone Assembly of God in Danville and has known Mark and Tammy LaPalme, founders of Isaiah House, since he was a young boy. He has watched the LaPalme’s ministry grow and help so many people over the years, so when approached about a job opportunity with Isaiah House, Wren said he was excited to become part of that work.

In his new role, Wren’s goal is to ensure Isaiah House is well-positioned and efficiently operated so that the organization can continue its mission to save lives, restore families, and improve communities.

“Dr. Nick is a welcomed addition to our team,” CEO Mark LaPalme said. “I know he has the heart and the skill to push Isaiah House in the right direction as we continue our work of providing Real HOPE for addiction. We are so grateful to people like Nick who share our compassion for helping those impacted by substance use disorder.”

Wren is a native of Danville where he currently resides with his wife and three children. In his spare time, he enjoys hiking, running, and enjoying the warm weather outdoors.