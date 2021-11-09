Retired U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General to give lecture at EKU

EKU alum Kevin Nally is the current Chief Information Officer for the U.S. Secret Service

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU NEWS RELEASE) – United States Marine Corps Brigadier General (retired) Kevin Nally, a 34-year veteran of United States Marine Corps and current Chief Information Officer for the United States Secret Service, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Eastern Kentucky University College of Business Distinguished Speaker Series Thursday, November 11 at 9:15 a.m.

The address will take place in the Rogow Auditorium, located in the Business and Technology Center on EKU’s campus. Nally also will spend the morning with faculty and staff at a breakfast roundtable discussion and then with students at an informal chat session.

Nally, a 1981 EKU alum, was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Marine Corps after graduation. He then served as a Communications Platoon Leader with the 1st Marine Amphibious Brigade.

Throughout his military career, BGen Nally accepted various assignments, from the Marine Corps Recruiting Station to an assignment to the 2nd Tank Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, where he served as the Communications Platoon Commander during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. In addition, he received numerous assignments that included Parris Island, Camp LeJeune, 29 Palms, Calif., and Japan. In 2004, he graduated from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces with a concentration in information strategy.

He served as Chief Information Officer for the Marine Corps for five years, responsible for the Marine Corps’ information technology investment, strategy, budget and the enterprise architecture for classified and unclassified networks. His personal decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal, the Navy/Marine Achievement Medal and the Combat Action Ribbon.

Upon retirement from the USMC in 2015, BGen Nally joined the United States Secret Service as Chief Information Officer.

The EKU College of Business Distinguished Speaker Series is designed to bring prominent leaders to campus to discuss emerging topics related to their expertise.

For more information, visit the College of Business website by clicking here.