Resurfacing scheduled for South Broadway in downtown Lexington

Expect alternating lane closures overnight between Cedar Street and West High Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A scheduled resurfacing operation for downtown Lexington is scheduled to begin Thursday night, June 2, 2022, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The Transportation Cabinet says the work includes milling and repaving, with alternating lane closures.

The work is scheduled as:

Thursday, June 2 through Friday, June 3 – 7 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday

milling work will be in effect

Friday, June 3 through Saturday, June 4 – 7 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday

resurfacing work will be in effect

South Broadway/US 27

operations will be between Cedar Street (milepoint 6.284) and West High Street (milepoint 6.609)

alternating lane closures will allow motorists to pass through the work zone

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.