Restaurants to donate Feb. 7 proceeds to Tinnitus Association

Event is in honor of restaurant founder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Monday, February 7, all Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 locations invite the public to a fundraiser to support the American Tinnitus Association (ATA). To honor the company’s late Founder Kent Taylor, the restaurants will donate 100% of all profits on February 7 to the organization. More than 26 million adults in the United States battle tinnitus.

In addition to the restaurant fundraiser, through March 31, Texas Roadhouse will donate 10 percent from the online sales of all Texas Roadhouse /ATA co-branded gift cards to the American Tinnitus Association. The gift cards are available online at texasroadhouse.com.

“As we pursue our mission to advance research and find a cure for tinnitus, we are grateful for the support of Texas Roadhouse,” says Torryn P. Brazell, ATA chief executive officer. “Despite its growing prevalence and often devastating effects, tinnitus remains a severely underfunded medical condition. This partnership brings us one step closer to changing the status quo.”

“We are sincerely committed to supporting ATA’s mission to raise tinnitus awareness, fund research and help individuals who are suffering,” says Texas Roadhouse CEO and President Jerry Morgan. “Texas Roadhouse and our family of employees honor the life and vision of our Founder Kent Taylor, who was passionate about helping others.”

The American Tinnitus Association (ATA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to people with tinnitus. The ATA helps individuals and families cope, funds research, advocates for better care, and provides trustworthy information to thousands of people every day. If you or a loved one need information or help managing tinnitus, contact the ATA at (800) 634-8978 or visit ata.org

Based in Louisville, Texas Roadhouse opened its doors in 1993 and has more than 610 locations in 49 states and 10 foreign countries.

Bubba’s 33 serves up a variety of menu options featuring handcrafted pizza, bold burgers, and ice-cold beer. The first Bubba’s 33 opened in Fayetteville, North Carolina in 2013 and has grown to 37 locations in 14 states.