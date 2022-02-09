Restaurant’s ‘plush puppies’ raise $9,300 for animal groups

Raising Cane’s 14th annual Plush Puppy Fundraiser

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, named after its founder’s beloved yellow Lab, Raising Cane, continues to support pets throughout its communities.

Raising Cane’s continued its yearly tradition of selling limited-edition holiday plush puppies to raise money for local pet non-profit organizations throughout its communities. “Caniacs” were invited to cuddle up with two collectible Peanuts plush puppies – Snoopy with his sidekick Woodstock and Charlie Brown. The best part is that 100% of the net proceeds from plush puppy purchases are donated to pet non-profit organizations in each of Raising Cane’s local Communities.

This week, Raising Cane’s conducted four special check presentations with these local organizations’ leaders:

Lexington Humane Society – $5,096

Madison County Humane Society – $1,592

Scott Co. Humane Society – $1,072

Jessamine Co. Animal Shelter – $1,860

“One of the things that makes Raising Cane’s so great is its unwavering commitment to active Community involvement,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Pam Walter. “But we couldn’t have made this donation if it weren’t for all of our incredible local Caniacs. We’re very grateful for their generosity and we’re proud to help support the life-changing work that all of these organizations do for pets in our Community.”

This year, Raising Cane’s will donate more than $600,000 to local pet non-profit organizations across the U.S. This wouldn’t be possible without the seven Cane’s Restaurants throughout the Lexington area.