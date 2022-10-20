Residents, business owners react to potential Winchester Road widening project

That widening project would be from Polo Club Boulevard to Haley Road

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- State officials are holding a public meeting Thursday night at Macedonia Christian Church aimed at providing a first-hand look at possible designs for a Winchester Road widening project. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there are three options which would all seek to widen U.S. 60 from two lanes to four lanes.

ABC 36 reached out to business owners and residents who live on the road. William Holleran’s wife has owned the land that Holleran Farms sits on for decades.

The family has also seen their fair share of accidents on their busy section of Winchester Road.

“There have been some bad wrecks here, there’s been some fatalities here, since we’ve lived here,” said Holleran.

And while there are plans in the works to widen the road, there are some concerns.

“We don’t know the details,” said Holleran. Holleran says if the road is widened, it would help people get in and out of their driveways. He believes the project would also help decrease the number of traffic accidents.

Not far from Holleran Farms sits the Midway Mart. Owner Raz Subdi says traffic provides a big boost to business.

Unfortunately, he says he’s lost customers in traffic accidents on Winchester Road.

“Personally, one of my regular customers is more than a customer, like a good friend, he died on an accident on this road,” said Sibdi. “So it is really really sad to me that I have to say people have to lose lives on this road.”

That is why he says he’s in favor of the widening project. He says it would also mean better safety because it would mean an extra lane for people to turn in. He hopes the project would mean more lighting on the road, which would make it easier for drivers to see.

“There would be better access for people to have medical access, better job opportunities from neighboring towns to Lexington,” said Sibdi.

Sam’s Hotdog owners say they were not either for or against the widening project. Another farmer, who declined to go on camera, said he was not in favor of the widening project.

That public meeting is taking place at Macedonia Christian Church from 5:30-7:30 p.m.