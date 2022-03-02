Residence Inn guests evacuate due to hazmat situation

One person taken to the hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Guests at the Residence Inn in Lexington have evacuated from their rooms due to a hazmat situation, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Lt. Jessica Bowman says fire crews responded to the Residence Inn on Wall Street at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a person experiencing difficulty breathing. Lt. Bowman says when crews arrived, they discovered an employee at the inn had a reaction after exposure to pool chemicals. The incident was then upgraded from a medical run to a hazmat situation.

Lt. Bowman says the building was then evacuated, and hazmat companies entered the building to investigate the exposure. At this time, the source of the exposure has been removed from the building, according to Lt. Bowman. She says fire crews are currently at the Residence Inn to monitor the condition of the air in the building and to ventilate the pool area, which is where the exposure originated.

According to Lt. Bowman, one person, an inn employee, was taken to the hospital. That person is now in stable condition, said Lt. Bowman.

Lt. Bowman says guests have not yet returned to their rooms, but are expected to do so around 11 a.m. Wednesday.