Rescue group helps to first responder, dog stuck on cliff on Johnson Co.

WITTENSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A rescue group helped a first responder and a dog that were both stranded on a cliff in Johnson County Monday morning.

W.R. Castle Fire & Rescue was first notified about a dog stranded on that cliff off US 23, according to a Facebook post by the rescue group. The group made a plan to assemble the rope rescue team to rescue the dog.

Once at the scene, before the team could rescue the dog, a local emergency management director had to be rescued first. He was stranded on the cliff while trying to help the dog. Paintsville firefighters were able to get him down with their ladder truck.

Once he was safe, the rope rescue team rappelled down to the dog, which wouldn’t come to the team, W.R. Castle Fire & Rescue says. After a second attempt, the dog slid down the cliff and escaped, but didn’t appear injured.

“The time and resources committed to rescuing the would-be rescuer delayed help for the dog. This is why it is so important to wait on rescuers who are properly trained and equipped,” the rescue group wrote on Facebook. “We appreciate everyone’s help and concern for the animal and no one was injured in the rescue.”