Rescheduled pothole repairs for Interstate 75 in Madison County

District 7 Madison County maintenance with the KY State Police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of rescheduled pothole repair operations. Repairs could not be completed on Thursday and Friday due to heavy rain. Rolling road blocks (a mobile operation) will be utilized for the work.

Work was not performed: Thursday, Feb. 17 & Friday , Feb. 18

Resheduled dates and times are below :

Monday, Feb. 21 – 12 a.m.(midnight) until 6 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22 – 12 a.m. (midnight) until 6 a.m.

Interstate 75 – Northbound

operations will begin with the Madison-Rockcastle County line (milepoint 76) and progress toward the Fayette-Madison County line (milepoint 98)

The traveling public should expect delays during the hours of scheduled repair operations.

Motorists in Kentucky may report potholes for state routes through the following:

Toll free: 1-877-FOR-KYTC (1-877-367-5982)

Toll free: 1-800 PATCH IT (1-800-728-2448)

Residents can report road hazards, including potholes, under the “Contact Us” menu at the top of the KYTC website found here:http://transportation.ky.gov or via this link: https://bpm.kytc.ky.gov/appbuilder/forms?code=810A005056A2147711773A3B03F6EFEF&Process=PA-DV-ReportAPothole

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.