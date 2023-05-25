Reports: Glenna Bevin, Matt Bevin’s wife, files for divorce

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The wife of former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin filed has filed for divorce, the Courier-Journal reported Thursday.

Glenna Bevin filed the petition for the dissolution of the marriage in Jefferson County Court.

According to the Courier-Journal, the petition stated that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and that they have been separated for over one year. She also asked for joint custody of two of their children who are still minors, and that she serve as the primary residential parent.

The two were married in 1996.

Matt Bevin served as Kentucky’s 62nd governor from 2015-19. He was the third Republican elected as Kentucky governor since World War II.

He ran for reelection in 2019 but narrowly lost to Gov. Andy Beshear.