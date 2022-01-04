Report of man with gun at London Elementary unfounded

Investigators say the report came from a 911 call Tuesday morning

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There were some anxious moments Tuesday morning after someone called 911 and reported there was a man with a gun at London Elementary School, according to London Police.

Investigators say the call came in around 10:00 a.m.

Law enforcement agencies, including London Police, the FBI, Kentucky State Police and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school, did a room-by-room search, which turned up nothing.

Investigators are trying to determine who made the 911 call.