Report: Lexington, firefighter union reach contract agreement

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council expected to consider contract Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The city of Lexington and the union representing firefighters, lieutenants and captains have agreed to a three-year contract that includes raises and some changes to firefighter discipline, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

The report states the contract will include pay raises in each job classification of at least 4.5%, said David Barberie, a lawyer for the city. Those pay increases will cost the city an additional $11.7 million over the three years of the contract with the Lexington Professional Firefighters lAFF Local 526, added Barberie.

According to the paper, the contract is retroactive to July 1 and covers 564 positions.

The firefighters’ contract still must be approved by the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council which is expected to consider it during its’ Thursday meeting.