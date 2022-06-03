Report: Kentucky has some of the most dangerous roads in the country

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the summer travel season gets underway, a new report shows Kentucky has some of the most dangerous roads in the country. According to a report released by 1-800-Injured, researchers used census data, along with information on road deaths and road surface condition from the Federal Highway Administration to decide the rankings.

The report shows Kentucky is sixth in the country with 17 deaths per every 100,000 people.

The research also revealed the following about Kentucky:

• There are 1.68 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles travelled (VMT).

• There are 26.84 fatalities per 100,000 licensed drivers.

Kentucky is also seeing an upward trend in fatal accidents in recent years. According to the State Office of Highway Safety, so far this year, there have been 14 fatalities compared to 46 total in 2021.

Meantime, Kentucky placed eighth on the Road Quality Index due to heavy cracking and roughness on the roads.