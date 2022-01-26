Report: Chris Mack may have coached his last game at Louisville

Seth Davis of The Athletic reports Mack is negotiating a separation agreement with the school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/THE ATHLETIC) – The University of Louisville and head men’s basketball coach Chris Mack are negotiating a separation agreement, per a source from Seth Davis of The Athletic.

The report says a meeting of Louisville’s Board of Trustees and Athletics Board has been called for Wednesday to consider approving the agreement.

Tuesday’s Chris Mack Radio Show was canceled.

The report says nothing has been finalized, but the widespread expectation in Louisville is that Mack has coached his last game at the school.

Mack is in the fourth year of a seven year deal at Louisville. This year’s team has an overall 11-9 record and is 5-5 in league play.

Prior to taking over at Louisville, Mack spent nine seasons as head coach at Xavier. He was named National Coach of the Year in 2016.