Report: Car crash kills one, injures two MSU students on spring break

A candlelight vigil was scheduled for Tuesday night outside the Adron Doran University Center

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Morehead State University student is dead and two others critically injured after a car crash last week during spring break. According to a report by The Trail Blazer, Stephen ‘Breck’ Bowling, an Alpha Sigma Phi brother, died in a car accident on Interstate 10 in Santa Rosa County, Florida on March 16.

According to the report, the Jackson, Kentucky native was 23-years-old. Bowling’s fraternity brothers, Grayson Rulon and Christian Schneider, were also critically injured during the crash and were reportedly in intensive care.

According to a post shared by the fraternity, “Grayson and CJ are in the ICU and have a long journey of recovery ahead of them.”

The report states Schneider, the 19-year-old behind the wheel, was driving westbound on I-10 at mile marker 38 just after 10:30 p.m. when he allegedly had a diabetic episode and passed out at the wheel, lost control and drove across the median and hit a truck head on. According to the report, two people in the truck were seriously injured and two children, ages 6 and 11 suffered minor injuries.

MSU’s interfraternity council scheduled a candlelight vigil for Tuesday night outside the Adron Doran University Center in Morehead.

The fraternity has setup a fundraising effort to donate to the families of Bowling, Rulon or Schneider. You can donate HERE.