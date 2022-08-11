Renters may also be eligible for flood disaster assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Federal assistance is available for renters whose homes and property were damaged by recent floods in eastern Kentucky.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said individual assistance is available to renters as well as homeowners and can help pay for temporary housing.

Eligible counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley.

Uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses also may fall under the agency’s other needs assistance program for renters.

Expenses include replacement or repair of furniture, clothing, tools, primary vehicles, medical, moving and storage.