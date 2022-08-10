Beshear: FEMA has to ‘get it right’ in response to flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he’ll be relentless in pushing for federal assistance in flood-ravaged eastern parts of the state.

He says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has “to get it right” by broadly supporting residents trying to rebuild their lives. Beshear’s comments Tuesday came a day after President Joe Biden visited the stricken Appalachian region.

Biden said the nation has an obligation to help all its people. Beshear says the devastation in eastern Kentucky is so extensive that it will be one of the most difficult rebuilding efforts the country has ever seen.