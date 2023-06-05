REMINDER: Don’t leave these items in a parked car during the summer

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — As summer hits full swing and hot temperatures every day are normal, Lexington Emergency Management is reminding residents of the dangers of leaving certain items in their parked cars.

Items like aerosol cans, which can explode when temperatures exceed 120 degrees, and electronics, which can melt in high temperatures, are items of concern.

More include:

Sunglasses

Sunscreen

Medicines

Cosmetics

Batteries

Pens, markers and crayons

Food

DVDs and CDs

Beer and wine

Canned and bottled soda

Lighters

Credit/debit cards

Latex gloves/other latex items

Most importantly, never leave children, pets or the elderly in a parked car in the summer while the car is off.

For more information, head to BeReadyLexington.com.