REMINDER: Don’t leave these items in a parked car during the summer
KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — As summer hits full swing and hot temperatures every day are normal, Lexington Emergency Management is reminding residents of the dangers of leaving certain items in their parked cars.
Items like aerosol cans, which can explode when temperatures exceed 120 degrees, and electronics, which can melt in high temperatures, are items of concern.
More include:
- Sunglasses
- Sunscreen
- Medicines
- Cosmetics
- Batteries
- Pens, markers and crayons
- Food
- DVDs and CDs
- Beer and wine
- Canned and bottled soda
- Lighters
- Credit/debit cards
- Latex gloves/other latex items
Most importantly, never leave children, pets or the elderly in a parked car in the summer while the car is off.
For more information, head to BeReadyLexington.com.