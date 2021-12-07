Remains found in Lincoln County two years ago identified as missing woman

L'Acee Butcher was reported missing in 2019

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Remains found in Lincoln County two years ago Sunday, have been positively identified as a woman who was reported missing in Stanford 10 months earlier.

The Lincoln County coroner said DNA analysis was used to identify the remains as 34-year-old L’Acee Butcher. In December 2019, a human skull was found by a waste water treatment plant worker in a shallow creek bed near Goshen Road. Investigators found other human remains scattered in the creek bed. Those remains have now been identified as Butcher’s.

According to the coroner, the identification process was difficult because there were no dental records and because the remains were skeletal, the coroner said couldn’t determine a cause or manner of death.