Remains found in Floyd Co. identified as woman missing for 2 years

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Remains found in April of 2022 have been identified as a Floyd County woman who has been missing for two years, Kentucky State Police said Thursday.

Kandi Gonzalez was last seen on June 1, 2021, around Abbott Creek Road in Prestonsburg.

Remains found on April 27, 2022, have been positively identified as Gonzalez’s over a year later, according to KSP.

If you have any information about this investigation, you’re asked to call KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.