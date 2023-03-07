‘Religious freedom’ bill clears committee, heads to House

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A bill that aims to protect the “religious freedoms” of public school teachers, faculty and staff passed the House Education Committee on Tuesday.

House Bill 547 was brought forth after a Supreme Court case that involved a high school football coach in Washington state who lost his job for praying on the field after a game, according to Rep. Chris Fugate (R-Chavies).

The bill would allow a public school district employee to engage in “religious expression and discussion and share religious materials with other employees.” It would also allow prayer or participation in religious study during breaks, during lunch or before or after school.

Kate Miller, the advocacy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, said the bill creates a gray area that could cause increased litigation for school districts.

Rep. Kevin Jackson (R-Bowling Green) said he would vote yes on HB 547 in committee, but said he’s afraid the bill might create a “slippery slope.”

“I just worry sometimes if we’re going to give our teachers and our schools and our educators so many different things that they have to keep up with that we’re going to continue to have a shortage of educators in the state of Kentucky,” Jackson said. “So, again, I want us to be careful.”

Rep. Josie Raymond (D-Louisville) also voted yes on HB 547 and said she believes “all people should be able to bring their whole selves to work.”

The bill now heads to the House for a vote.

