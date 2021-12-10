‘Reindeer Express’ brings Christmas joy

Friday, the event for The Nest happened from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s all to make Christmas just a little brighter for people.

Friday, The Nest’s ‘Reindeer Express’ event at Whitaker Bank Ballpark provided food and toys for families with children 5 and under. Families were able to drive up and pick up a bag, which included toys, games, blankets, art supplies, and kids’ winter coats, as well as a box of non-perishable food.

“It’s really heartwarming and we have families that just are so appreciative and really, they consider it a blessing when they come here and get these gifts. It’s really rewarding and fulfilling,” said The Nest Special Events and Marketing Coordinator Katie Beard.

The Nest had about 350 boxes of food and about 308 bags of toys to distribute. According to Beard, the organization was giving out extra food boxes to people who asked.

“We’ve had some folks just coming up asking if they could get a food box, which is great, so we’ve just been able to give out some food boxes to local folks who were just wondering what we were doing,” said Beard.

Beard says the ‘Reindeer Express’ event, which has been going on for 44 years in Lexington, typically serves about 300 to 400 families, or about 700 kids, in the area.