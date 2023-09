Registered sex offender arrested at Pulaski County elementary school

Somerset, Ky. (WTVQ) — A registered sex offender has been arrested after walking across an elementary school parking lot in Somerset.

Deputy Dylan West, while performing duties as a School Resource Officer at Pulaski Elementary School, stopped 41-year-old Carl Colegrove for walking across the parking lot

during school hours.

Colgrove was determined to be a registered sex offender, and by KRS, required to have advance written permission of the school.

Colegrove was charged for Registered Sex Offender School Restrictions.

Colegrove is currently being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center.