Reds announce ticket options due to Opening Day delay

The first two series have been removed from Cincinnati's schedule due to the ongoing MLB collective bargaining dispute

CINCINNATI, OH (WTVQ) – Because of the ongoing collective bargaining dispute between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association, Opening Day 2022, scheduled for March 31, is being delayed.

The first two series have been removed from the schedule, and pending an agreement in the contract talks, the Cincinnati Reds season is now scheduled to begin April 7 in Atlanta against the defending world champions.

Fans who purchased tickets directly from the Cincinnati Reds, Reds.com or Tickets.com for games from March 31-April 6 that have been removed from the schedule have the following options:

Option A: Do Nothing.

Opening Day 2022: Fans holding tickets for the March 31, 2022 game vs. the Chicago Cubs may present the same ticket(s) for entry into the first home game played at Great American Ball Park in 2022. All digital tickets will be automatically updated to reflect the new game date when finalized.

Games scheduled for April 2 – April 6, 2022: A credit will be automatically applied to your account equal to the purchase price. This credit may be applied toward the purchase of Reds tickets for any future home game. Subject to availability.

Option B: Request a Refund for games scheduled from March 31-April 6 – Submit your refund request by visiting www.reds.com/refund.

If fans purchased tickets from a secondary ticket provider, including StubHub, MLB’s Official Fan-to-Fan Ticket Marketplace, please reach out to them directly to explore your options.

For more information visit www.reds.com or www.mlb.com/update.