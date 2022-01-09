Redistricting plans sent to Governor Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – New redistricting plans are now going to Governor Andy Beshear, concluding the Kentucky General Assembly’s first week of being back in session.

Saturday, the House and Senate met to pass the redistricting plans. Redistricting bills began earlier in the week as a top priority.

Every ten years, lines for Kentucky districts are redrawn after the U.S. Census is taken.

The six bills on redistricting, now on Governor Beshear’s desk, include new boundaries for the Kentucky Senate and House and re-aligns boundaries for Kentucky’s U.S. Congressional districts. The legislation also provides a new map for the Kentucky Supreme Court districts.

The legislation also moves the filing deadline for candidates in the 2022 primary election from January 7 to January 25, and addresses plans for any legal challenges to the new legislation.

Republicans have met with pushback from Democrats on the new plans, who say the redrawn lines split several urban communities in Kentucky. Speaker of the House David Osborne says he gave Democrats plenty of opportunities to share their input on the redrawn district lines.

“They were consulted. They were asked for their input. A number of minority member legislators came to us, asked for certain things to be done, and in most cases, we honored those requests and we made those changes,” said Osborne.

It is now up to the Governor whether the redistricting changes will be made. The governor has ten days to sign the legislation into law, veto them, or allow them to become law without his signature.