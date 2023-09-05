Red Mile prepping for Thursday’s launch of first legal sports bets

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- There is a lot of excitement as we near the launch of the first legal sports bets here in Kentucky.

On Thursday, people can place those in-person bets at licensed retail facilities. Facilities like the Red Mile here in Lexington have been busy preparing.

“It’s fastly approaching. 10 A.M. We’ll be open, it’s very exciting times,” says Gabe Prewitt, the Vice President of Racing and Sports Wagering Operations

Prewitt says it’s coming down to the wire to get all of the preparations for Thursday’s launch in place.

The facility’s old clubhouse has been undergoing renovations, which will offer a variety of options for betters.

“We’ll have five-manned tellers, 14 self-service kiosks throughout the property,” says Prewitt.

There will also be an elevated bar area with flat screens.

Prewitt says Red Mile is anticipating a large turnout, especially with in-person sports bets only allowed until September 28th. That’s when online bets can then be made.

Prewitt says the launch comes at the perfect time with the NFL season kicking off Thursday night.

“This is something that, every poll you looked at had 70% public approval. That’s hard to get on anything these days. So it’s going to be a revenue boost for the state. It’s going to be something to strengthen the horse industry in the state, our signature industry. So I think its going to be a win-win for everyone,” says Prewitt.

Betters can also place bets on MLB, NBA, WNBA, and NCAA baseball softball, basketball, football and hockey.

Types of wagers can include single game bets, over-under bets, and straight bets. The Red Mile, in partnership with Keeneland and Caesars Sportsbook, will be allowing only those 21 years of age older to place bets. Prewitt sasy that will be closely monitored.

“We have internal controls, both historically racing and on the racing side of it, and we’re partnering with the largest casino company in the world, so they obviously have different triggers,” says Prewitt.

Sports wagering is expected to bring in an estimated $23 million per year.

People can place their bets at Red Mile at 10 A.M. Thursday. The track will be holding an official launch ceremony at 1:30 p.m.